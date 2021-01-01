Mobile Designers in Tokyo, Japan for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Tokyo, Japan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Yoshiyuki Yagi

Pro

Tokyo Japan

About Yoshiyuki Yagi

I love Graphic design and Illustration.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Ozgu Ozden (オズギュ)

Pro

Tokyo $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Artefact Inc.

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • information architecture
  • mobile
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • デザイン
Yunyan

Nerima,Beijing $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
DieuHoa

tokyo, japan $60-70k (USD)

About DieuHoa

UI/UX designer | animation | illustration
Full-time designer, part-time basketball player, animal-lovers, book-worm, and nature enthusiast.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • frontend coding
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • uxdesigner
