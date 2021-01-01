Mobile Designers in Tirana, Albania for hire

Aldo Hysenaj

Tirana / Albania $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Head Of Design @ Softmogul

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Univiersity of Arts Tirana

    Master Degree

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kleant Zogu

Tirana / Albania $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Head of UX Design @ Ritech Solutions

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • UPT - Mechatronics

    Drop out

    2010

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Fiorald

Tirane/ Albania $<50k (USD)

About Fiorald

I’m a designer specialized in print design, digital art, logo design, and UI/UX design and a front-end developer.

Work History

  • UX designer @ Publer.io

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • BYU-Idaho

    BS - Web Design & Development

    2018

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • illustration
  • invision studio
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
Enxhi Hasanaj

Tirana, Albania $<50k (USD)

About Enxhi Hasanaj

UI/UX Designer, Visual Designer in Tirana (Albania)

My latest works includes Animation Design, UI/UX Design, Branding, Infographics, Logo, Illustrations, Magazine, Business Card, Photo Editing and "Creative Beauties" made mostly with Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, XD, After Effects, Lightroom...) and as well Sketch and Figma.

My passion for Art and Design, Illustrations and Photos.. and in general Creativity is intensively, constantly moving and shaping my skills in works related to Web Design, Graphic Design, Photography, Image Editing/Retouching and closing the gap between digital and physical by improving the quality of interaction between users and systems.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Goodie Web Group

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Universiteti i Tiranes

    Accounting and Finance

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • copywriting
  • design thinking
  • figma
  • graphic and web design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo deisgn
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • ux
