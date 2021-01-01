Mobile Designers in Timisoara, Romania for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Timisoara, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adrian Rus 🤺Pro
Timisoara, Romania • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Cristi GoiaPro
Timisoara, Romania • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- editorial design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo design
- motion ui
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Catalin MihutPro
Timisoara, Romania • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Pixel Pusher @ Bitmovin
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- css
- design
- graphic design
- html
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- web design
Stevan Milovan
Timisoara • $<50k (USD)
About Stevan Milovan
Long story made short:
- UI/UX Designer
- Web Interface Designer
- Versatile Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- mobile
- pitchdeck design
- print design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design