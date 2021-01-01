Mobile Designers in Tehran, Iran for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Tehran, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tannaz Sadeghi
Tehran, Iran • $80-90k (USD)
About Tannaz Sadeghi
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Snapp!
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Central Tehran Branch
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Masumeh Masumie
Tehran, Iran
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- mobile design
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Ario
Tehran,Iran • $90-100k (USD)
About Ario
Lord of mouse clicking button in illustrator kingdom.
Available for remote and freelance work. Hit me up here or on my Instagram.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
reyhane alaei
tehran
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- motiondesign
- ui desing