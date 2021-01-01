Mobile Designers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for hire

About Aleksey

My name is Alexey, I have been a UI / UX designer for over 3 years. He worked remotely with both Tashkent and Russian studios. I create a well-thought-out website design that looks attractive and stylish, and most importantly, it solves business problems and meets the needs of users.

Design approach:

- Interview

- Understanding the main task

- Competitor analysis

- Definition of target audience

- Text prototype, packaging of meanings

- Moodboard, style definitions

- Prototype

- Design layout

Knowledge of the programms:

- Figma

- Photoshop

- Illustrator

- Xmind

- Invision