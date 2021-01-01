Mobile Designers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for hire
Slava | slixelPro
Tashkent, Uzbekistan • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- UI/UX
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- illustration
- mobile
- principle
- ui
- ux
- web design
- xd
Jamshid Tashpulatov
Tashkent, Uzbekistan • $60-70k (USD)
About Jamshid Tashpulatov
UI/UX and Web designer.
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ DeepX
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- appdesign
- front-end development
- illustration
- logo and branding
- web design
Aleksey
Tashkent • $<50k (USD)
About Aleksey
My name is Alexey, I have been a UI / UX designer for over 3 years. He worked remotely with both Tashkent and Russian studios. I create a well-thought-out website design that looks attractive and stylish, and most importantly, it solves business problems and meets the needs of users.
Design approach:
- Interview
- Understanding the main task
- Competitor analysis
- Definition of target audience
- Text prototype, packaging of meanings
- Moodboard, style definitions
- Prototype
- Design layout
Knowledge of the programms:
- Figma
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Xmind
- Invision
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- interface designer
- mobile
- ux developer
- web design
RedFox
Uzbekistan, Tashkent • $<50k (USD)
About RedFox
UI/UX design & Branding agency
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ RedFox
2016 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Logo design
- brand identity
- graphic design
- logo
- package
- packaging
- product design
- ui
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design