Mobile Designers in Sialkot, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Sialkot, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ali Akbar

Ali Akbar

Sialkot $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelancer

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • hybrid application design
  • icons
  • illustrations
  • interaction design
  • mobile apps
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
Message
Jamshaid Bhutta

Jamshaid Bhutta

Pro

Sialkot Pakistan $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile apps designer
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
M Afzal

M Afzal

Pakistan Sialkot $50-60k (USD)

Message

About M Afzal

Experienced with modern Web design and latest Web Development Trends. I have a Strong base in UI/UX and high end frontend development. Im Available for hire

Work History

  • Ui Ux Designing @ Karigar Web Solution

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Allama Iqbal Collage

    BA

    2006

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile app ui
  • service design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
BS Graphics

BS Graphics

Sialkot, Pakistan $100-110k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Creative Director @ MINSOL

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Management and Technology

    BS Telecommunication Engineering

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • booklet
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • brochure design
  • catalog
  • corel draw
  • logo
  • social media designs
Message