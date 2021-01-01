Mobile Designers in Seoul, South Korea for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Seoul, South Korea on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Igbal MammadliPro
Seoul, Korea
About Igbal Mammadli
UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Joanne Jieun Lee
Seoul, Korea
Work History
-
Ux Design (Freelance) @ Hoomi
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Cornell University
Marketing
2014
Skills
- ai
- app
- application
- artificial intelligence
- branding
- design thinking
- icon
- illustration
- mobile ux
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Mammad EminPro
Seoul, South Korea • $110-120k (USD)
About Mammad Emin
Designer & Maker.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Naver
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- interaction design
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Stacy KimPro
Seoul, Korea
About Stacy Kim
Digital Product Designer who loves to create outstanding UI & UX.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- data visualization
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design