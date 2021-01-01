Mobile Designers in Sao Paulo, Brazil for hire

Lucas Fields

Lucas Fields

São Paulo, Brazil $60-70k (USD)

About Lucas Fields

Logo designer with a minimalist approach

Work History

  • Brand Identity Specialist @ Fields

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • typography
Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

São Paulo, Brazil

About Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.

The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.

His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.

Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • data visualization
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typeface
  • typography
Adelmo Neto

Adelmo Neto

Sao Paulo, Brazil $<50k (USD)

About Adelmo Neto

Hi! I'm a digital product designer. Currently, I'm focusing to build valuable relationships among sellers and their clients at Agendor, a CRM Startup based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidade Positivo

    postgraduated

    2019

Skills

  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Thunder Rockets

Thunder Rockets

São Paulo - BR $100-110k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
