Mobile Designers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for hire

Rafael Medina

Rafael Medina

Pro

Santo Domingo, DR

About Rafael Medina

Product Designer - Frontend Dev - Illustrator

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jose Angel Bautista

Jose Angel Bautista

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $<50k (USD)

About Jose Angel Bautista

I'm a passionate for software development and a good UI/UX. I'm currently learning UI/UX, Flutter, C# and studying System Engineering.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Efelyb

Efelyb

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Media Revolution

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Instituto Tecnologico de las Americas

    Multimedia

    2012

Skills

  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • web design
Lisa

Lisa

Pro

Santo Domingo $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • flat design
  • game artist
  • illustration
  • mobile games
