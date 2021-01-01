Mobile Designers in San Jose, CA for hire

About Artur Konariev

We combine innovative, professional design, and creation of emotional connections for the superior online experience.

Our approach is based on solving complex business tasks with the help of a high-quality, inspiring, and exclusive design with extremely high ROI.

We are a full-cycle product agency delivering a beautiful design with a passion for startups & leading brands. We are a team of dedicated professionals creating the eye-catching and functional designs of a website, mobile, and desktop applications, brand identity strategies.

We combine expertise in UX, UI design, and web/mobile development to help you conceive, build, launch and steer digital products. Our team works with clients to help them build applications that are intuitive, scalable and friendly.

What we do:

We design brands based on research, develop naming and visual identity.

We design websites and apps based on design-discovery, prototyping and design development.

Mobile Apps (iOS / Android)

• Design research • UX/UI • Web development