Mobile Designers in San Antonio, TX for hire

Twon PearsonPro
San Antonio, Texas
About Twon Pearson
failures are fairly fascinating.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
Mark Warnick
San Antonio • $100-110k (USD)
About Mark Warnick
I run a media company centered on learning how to live life intentionally. Also, I create pillar-driven-content for brands
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- photography
- product design
Jeffery Lawson
San Antonio, TX • $50-60k (USD)
About Jeffery Lawson
Howdy! I was born and raised in the hills of North Carolina. Lover of all things design, nature and doodle related. I am an avid dreamer who has a passion for creating stories and bringing them to life with color and design. I am always ready to explore new styles and mediums and or mixing them to create unique solutions in design. You’ll prob more than likely hear me referencing 80s culture and obsessing over photoshop brushes for making doodles in my free time.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
Motion Media
2019
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- motion graphics
- typography
- visual design
Margaret Rose
San Antonio, TX • $<50k (USD)
About Margaret Rose
Designer at a small creative agency. Working on anything from UX design to print materials to social content. Likes: animals, tattoos, coffee.
Work History
-
Junior Designer @ Public Alliance
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of the Incarnate Word
BFA
2018
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- copywriting
- illustration
- lettering
- marketing
- print design
- social media graphics
- uxdesign