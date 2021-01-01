Mobile Designers in Samara, Russia for hire

Anton Kovalev

Samara, Russia $<50k (USD)

About Anton Kovalev

Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Case.one

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • abstract
  • figma
  • icon
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ilya Mesheryakov

Samara $70-80k (USD)

About Ilya Mesheryakov

Design director at 5even agency

Work History

  • Designer, Partner @ 5even

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • customer experience
  • design systems
  • interface designer
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Ilya Kanazin

Samara, Russia

About Ilya Kanazin

Interface and graphic designer from Russia, Samara. Passion for innovative and problem-solving solutions.

Work History

  • Lead product designer @ Interfax

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Samara University

    Bachelor of Informatics and Computing Tools

    2018

Skills

  • animation
  • logo and branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Max Gorokhov

Russia, Togliatti $70-80k (USD)

About Max Gorokhov

UX/UI designer from Redmadrobot

Work History

  • Designer @ Redmadrobot

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • principle
  • sketch
