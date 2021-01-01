Mobile Designers in Rangpur, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Rangpur, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Shadakin Islam Sumon
Rangpur • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
User Interface Designer @ Ui Jungle
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Rangpur Polytechnic institute
Diploma Engineering
2016
Skills
- android design
- graphic design
- mobile
- psd web design
- ui
- ui visual design
- user experiences
- userinterface
- ux
Riad islam
Rangpur, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- mobile app ux
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Jaed MosharrafPro
Rangpur, Bangladesh • $<50k (USD)
About Jaed Mosharraf
I am the team a professional WordPress themes & plugins provider with Custom UI/X services throughout the world since 2018.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- front-end development
- templates
- web design
- wordpress plugins
- wordpress themes