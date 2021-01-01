Mobile Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Guilherme KerberPro
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Guilherme Kerber
UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!
Work History
-
Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
PUCRS
Advertisement
2014
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Daniela ReisPro
Porto Alegre • $70-80k (USD)
About Daniela Reis
I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.
Got a project? Tell me about it 💬
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- digital design
- layout mobile
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
Nicole Rauen
Porto Alegre - Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Nicole Rauen
I'm a graphic & strategic designer based in Brazil, passionate about the creative industry, especially Illustrations, Lettering, Motion and Branding - kinda of lots of stuffs! - And also I love to surf, drink kombucha and play yoyo.
And I'm pleased to meet you!
:)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- 3dsmax
- Handl
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- autocad
- illustration
- keyshot
- rhinoceros
- sketching
- sketchup
Eduarda Klippel
Porto Alegre, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Eduarda Klippel
19 years old, student of Communication Design, proactive, always trying to learn more, very interested in UX and UI design as well as motion design.
Work History
-
Graphic and Motion Designer @ Laboratório de Conteúdo - Famecos - Pucrs
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- poster design