Mobile Designers in Portland, OR for hire

Marcelo Silva

Portland, OR $170-190k (USD)

About Marcelo Silva

Product Designer / Design Director / Digital Creative.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • filmmaking
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Matt Pamer

Portland, OR $90-100k (USD)

About Matt Pamer

Art Direction | Design | Illustration

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Wing

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • lettering
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • typography
  • web design
Josh Holloran

Portland, OR $170-190k (USD)

About Josh Holloran

Product and brand designer with dev chops and copywriting tendencies. Affinity for native apps and responsive web stuffs.

Work History

  • Design Director @ Seed / Cross River Bank

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Colorado

    BS Music

    2005

Skills

  • android design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • iphone
  • management
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
Jonathan Simcoe

Portland, OR $150-170k (USD)

About Jonathan Simcoe

Endlessly curious. ¬ John 17:3.

Work History

  • Principal Designer @ Avo

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Portland

    BA in Communication

    2004

Skills

  • design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • writing
