Mobile Designers in Palestine, TX for hire

Ghassan Hani

Palestine $70-80k (USD)

About Ghassan Hani

Mobile and Web UI | Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Sary

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • islamic university

    Bachelor's

    2018

Skills

  • graphic design
  • social media designs
  • ui
  • ux
Hamza Abueyada

Palestine

About Hamza Abueyada

UX/UI Designer

Work History

  • Teacher Assistant @ Gaza University

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University College of Applied Sciences

    Diploma of Multimedia Technology

    2015

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • persona creation
  • prototype
  • site maps
  • sketching
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Aaron Lynch

Pro

Tyler, Texas $90-100k (USD)

About Aaron Lynch

Brilliant web design, meaningful user experiences, and well-mannered code.

Work History

  • Sr. User Experience Designer / Frontend Developer @ Stoodeo

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Oregon

    User Experience Design & User Interface Design

    2019

Skills

  • Visual Design
  • agile methodologies
  • digital marketing
  • ecommerce
  • front-end development
  • html5 css3
  • javascript
  • php
  • responsive design
  • search engine optimization
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
  • wordpress developer
Haweya

Palestine $100-110k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe mastery
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • info-graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • profile design
  • template design
  • web design
