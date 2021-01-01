Mobile Designers in Padang, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Padang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Hendi Perkasa
West Sumatera, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- Figma
- icondesign
- inkscape
Raihan Widi
Padang, Indonesia • $50-60k (USD)
About Raihan Widi
UI & UX Designer
OPEN FOR FREELANCE PROJECTS.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Haluan Media Group
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Universitas Putra Indonesia YPTK Padang
Bachelor
2020
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobexd
- figma
- illustration
- motion graphics
- user interface (ui)
- vector artwork
Mersisco Ikhlas
Padang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Mersisco Ikhlas
I'm an Artist, Illustrator, and Graphic Designer based in Padang, Indonesia.
Love to meet new peoples around, and love to drink a lot.
Let's connect! Cheers!
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Republika
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University Putra Indonesia
Bachelor Visual Communication Design
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
Farhan R
Sumatera Barat, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe fireworks
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- corel draw x7
- templates
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator