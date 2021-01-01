Mobile Designers in Pabna, Bangladesh for hire
Shamima NasrinPro
Natore, Bangladesh • $60-70k (USD)
About Shamima Nasrin
Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
N.S Collage, Natore
Hons
2012
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- android design
- design
- home page
- ios design
- landing page
- mobile interface design
- web applications
- web design
- website layout design
- website redesign
Md Shipon Ali
Kushtia, Bangladesh
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- abstract logo
- adobe illustrator
- apps icon design
- brand guidelines
- brand identity
- flat logo
- graphic design
- letter logo
- lettermark
- mascot logo
- modern logo
- pictorial mark
- redesign
- symbol
- typeography
- visual identity design
brandauxin | graphics design team
Kushtia, Bangladesh • $70-80k (USD)
About brandauxin | graphics design team
Hello!
My name is Abdul Aual, but I love to be called Rabby!
We have a graphic design team (branauxin), we are all enthusiastic and creative graphic artists who are passionate about logo and banner design!
So,
you can feel free to give us work,
Work History
-
Manager @ brandauxin
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Khulna BL College
B.A.
2019
Skills
- banner
- brandauxin
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- business logo
- company branding
- custom logo
- flat design
- flat logo
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logo desing
- logo maker
- minimal logo
- modern logo
MD. Montasur Rahman
Natore, Bangladesh • $50-60k (USD)
About MD. Montasur Rahman
This is Soikot Sarkar. Have experience in creating a professional design. Love to work, like to use my creativity, want to make my clients happy.
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- anything you need on photoshop
- background remove
- business development
- editing
- logo desing
- photo manipulation
- photo retouching
- ui desgin
- uxdesign