Mobile Designers in Oxford, United Kingdom for hire

Balraj

Balraj

London, UK $110-120k (USD)

About Balraj

I'm a highly adaptable designer who develops intuitive user interfaces that sits firmly between the user and the code.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
NestStrix

NestStrix

London, UK $100-110k (USD)

About NestStrix

We’re a team of illustrators with a lot of experience. We love to create game stuff especially game characters and game backgrounds. Our studio works with companies and organizations all over the world.

We’re always open to new opportunities and ready to create a visual part of your game.

Work History

  • Art Direction @ NestStrix

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Oxford

    Specialist

    2010

Skills

  • 2d
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • art
  • character design
  • digital art
  • game artist
  • game assets
  • game design
  • game development
  • game ui
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
Dimitar Ivov

Dimitar Ivov

London, UK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Webiorr

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Galsgow University

    Master

    2015

Skills

  • dashboard
  • design
  • illustration
  • landing
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web application
  • web design
Reiss

Reiss

London, UK $50-60k (USD)

About Reiss

Senior Designer @ Together
Specialising in Visual Branding & Web design.

Work History

  • Senior Digital Designer @ Together

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Midkent College

    Triple Distinction* (Star) BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma)

    2016

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
