Mobile Designers in Orlando, FL for hire

Val Waters

Orlando, FL $80-90k (USD)

About Val Waters

Co-Founder and Creative Director of 48 Savvy Sailors. Design Director at Knight Agency.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • concept creation
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Jose Torres

Orlando, Fl $90-100k (USD)

About Jose Torres

Experienced User Interface Designer with a demonstrated history of working in innovative and fast-paced Tech startups.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ AssistRx

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css3
  • flinto
  • html5
  • invision
  • principle app
  • protoyping
  • sketch
Sanjin Halilovic

World Wide $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Ministry of Programming

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Academy of Fine Arts Sarajevo

    Product Design

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • print design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual design
GabbyToon

Orlando, Fl $50-60k (USD)

About GabbyToon

1987-1993 -MFA Ion Creangă Pedagogical State University Moldova,

2008-2012 BFA SCAD Atlanta, USA

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe animate
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animating
  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • motion animation
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
