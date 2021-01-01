Mobile Designers in Orange, CA for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Orange, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rovane DursoPro
Los Angeles, CA • $150-170k (USD)
About Rovane Durso
Los Angeles based designer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Durso Design
1998 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Pasadena Art Center
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics
1996
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ios design
- iphone design
- ui
- ux
- web design
brian hurstPro
orange county, california • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer and Illustrator @ Freelance/self-employed
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Vanguard University
BA - Religion
2006
Skills
- custom lettering
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
Shea Lewis | Website DesignerPro
Los Angeles, CA • $190-220k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Saatchi & Saatchi
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- application
- component library
- development
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
David SilvaPro
Orange County, CA • $130-140k (USD)
About David Silva
Type & Product designer for 10+yrs.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding and logo design
- mobile design
- product design
- saas
- webapp design