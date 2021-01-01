Mobile Designers in Oklahoma City, OK for hire

Ryan Hulseberg

Pro

Norman, Oklahoma $120-130k (USD)

About Ryan Hulseberg

Designing for good.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • product design
  • ui engineer
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • visual design
  • web design
fano

Oklahoma City, OK

About fano

Dad, Designer, Developer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • ui ux
Emily Enabnit

Oklahoma City, OK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Heartland Payment Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • layout design
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • typography
Dusky Hamm

Oklahoma City, OK

About Dusky Hamm

Creative Direction & Brand Strategy

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

