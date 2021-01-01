Mobile Designers in Odessa, Ukraine for hire
Alexander Plyuto 🎲Pro
Odessa, Ukraine
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app animation
- app design
- app ui
- app ux
- art direction
- atomic design
- dashboard
- design systems
- edtech
- fintech
- healthcare
- ios application design
- mobile interface
- product design
- web applications
- web apps
Vladimir GruevPro
Odessa, Ukraine • $150-170k (USD)
About Vladimir Gruev
I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- atomic design
- branding
- design systems
- digital identity
- fintech
- interaction design
- ios design
- landing page
- marketing website
- mobile design
- product design
- ui ux
- ux strategy
- visual identity design
- web design
Victa WillePro
Ukraine, Odessa • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Ramotion
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
MGU
Designer
2012
Skills
- app
- branding identity
- dashboard
- illustration
- landing
- logo and branding
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Artem KovalenkoPro
Ukraine, Odessa • $<50k (USD)
About Artem Kovalenko
UX/UI and Creative Designer
Work History
-
Senior UX/UI Designer @ Halo Lab
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android app design
- graphic design
- infographic design
- ios application design
- mobile app ui
- responsive design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping