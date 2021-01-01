Mobile Designers in Noida, India for hire

Avinash Tripathi

New Delhi, India $100-110k (USD)

About Avinash Tripathi

Looking forward to the future, and feeling grateful for the past.

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design strategy
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
sandeep virk

new delhi $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Lead @ TravelTriangle.com

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • management
  • protoyping
  • skecthapp
  • team building
  • ui desgin
  • user research
Kavita Khati

Noida, India $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo design
  • mobile app design
  • mobile interface
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Ronak Chhatwal

Delhi, India $<50k (USD)

About Ronak Chhatwal

Making human computer interaction easier.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Successive Technologies

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • KDB Public School

    High School

    2010

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interactive prototypes
  • landing page
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web app
  • web design
