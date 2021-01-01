Mobile Designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
John Hall

John Hall

Durham, United Kingdom $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
NE6

NE6

Pro

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Message

About NE6

Website and Digital Product Design specialists.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • branding
  • cms
  • crm
  • css
  • html5
  • jquery
  • mobile
  • php
  • product design
  • reactjs
  • ui
  • ux
  • web applications
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message
Becky McCartney

Becky McCartney

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Isaac Stoker

Isaac Stoker

Durham, United Kingdom $<50k (USD)

Message

About Isaac Stoker

Hello there, I'm Isaac. Graphic & digital designer, that loves to create effective design solutions.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer (Intern) @ Everything

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • New College Durham

    Foundation Degree in Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • UI/UX
  • branding identity
  • digital design
  • graphic design
Message