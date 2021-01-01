Mobile Designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
John Hall
Durham, United Kingdom • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
NE6Pro
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
About NE6
Website and Digital Product Design specialists.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- branding
- cms
- crm
- css
- html5
- jquery
- mobile
- php
- product design
- reactjs
- ui
- ux
- web applications
- web design
- wordpress
Becky McCartney
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web ui
Isaac Stoker
Durham, United Kingdom • $<50k (USD)
About Isaac Stoker
Hello there, I'm Isaac. Graphic & digital designer, that loves to create effective design solutions.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer (Intern) @ Everything
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
New College Durham
Foundation Degree in Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- UI/UX
- branding identity
- digital design
- graphic design