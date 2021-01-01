Mobile Designers in Nantes, France for hire

Florent Simon

Florent Simon

Nantes - France

About Florent Simon

Senior UI/UX designer

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX designer @ Allovoisins

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative development
  • creative direction
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Fagostudio

Fagostudio

Nantes, France

About Fagostudio

Fagostudio is a creative studio based in Nantes, France, specialising in illustration.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • procreate
Mael

Mael

Nantes $<50k (USD)

About Mael

French • Student at L'école de Design, Nantes Loire Atlantique

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app design
  • concept
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • webdesign
  • wordpress
Philippe

Philippe

Nantes $100-110k (USD)

About Philippe

Illustrator/Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand illustration
  • data visualization
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
