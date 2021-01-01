Mobile Designers in Nagpur, India for hire

Rishikesh Sharma

Nagpur, India $<50k (USD)

About Rishikesh Sharma

UIUX designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe xd
Nithi D

Nagpur, India $<50k (USD)

About Nithi D

Learner
Letterer and Cartoonist
Chocolate addict :)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • artist
  • digital art
  • drawing and painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
Vivek Thakur

Nagpur,India $<50k (USD)

About Vivek Thakur

Creativity is a highfalutin word for the work I have to do between now and Tuesday.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Nagpur University

    Higher Secondary Certificate

    2012

Skills

  • Prototyping
  • User Research
  • interaction design
  • mobile interface
  • user experience (ux)
Mo。Fiont_Vision

Republic of India $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • appdesign
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
