Mobile Designers in Moscow, Russia for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Moscow, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
ALEX BENDER

ALEX BENDER

Pro

Moscow $120-130k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • App Design
  • adobe after effects
  • ae
  • animaton
  • appdesign
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Alex Dyakov

Alex Dyakov

Pro

Moscow

Message

About Alex Dyakov

Senior Product Designer at Yandex

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • clean design
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile app ui
  • problem solving
  • product design
  • smart tv
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app
  • web design
Message
Alexander Protikhin

Alexander Protikhin

Moscow, Russia $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Chess.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • icon
  • ios design
  • iphone
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Max Demin

Max Demin

Pro

Moscow, Russia $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d
  • animation
  • concept
  • design
  • mobile
  • motion
  • prototype
  • ui
  • web design
Message