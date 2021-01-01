Mobile Designers in Montreal, QC for hire

Ali Zafar Iqbal

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

About Ali Zafar Iqbal

Lead Product Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • augmented reality
  • design systems
  • empathy mapping
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • usability testing
  • user journey
  • virtual reality
Maxime Bourgeois

Pro

Montréal, QC, Canada $90-100k (USD)

About Maxime Bourgeois

Illustrator // Visual Designer // Game Dev.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Moving Pieces | Dodo Peak

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • design
  • editorial design
  • gradient
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • tech
Alexis Doreau 🤘

Pro

Montréal, Canada $100-110k (USD)

About Alexis Doreau 🤘

Crafting digital experiences through emotional design at Lottie Studio + Exploration @curiouslab

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • experimental
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
Andres Gonzalez

Montreal $<50k (USD)

About Andres Gonzalez

Illustrator / Photographer / Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Sinclair Dental

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • LaSalle College

    Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 2d
  • character design
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • illustration
