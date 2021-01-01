Mobile Designers in Montpellier, France for hire

Thierry Fousse

Montpellier, France

About Thierry Fousse

Freelance illustrator • Animator • Bike/Skate/Roller • Dark synth/punk rock • Videogames • Cats

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
Driss Elmeloud

Montpellier $<50k (USD)

About Driss Elmeloud

Graphic & Motion designer / 3D Artist

Work History

  • Motion designer & 3D Teacher @ Ecole Multimedia

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ecole Multimédia

    Graphic Designer

    2010

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • cgi
  • illustration
  • logo
Manou

Montpellier, France $50-60k (USD)

About Manou

UI Developer

Work History

  • Front-end developer / UI-UX Designer @ Kaliop

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • git
  • html5
  • jira
  • scrum
  • sketchapp
  • twig
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Raphaël Aymoz

Montpellier, France

About Raphaël Aymoz

ui designer — front-end developer

Work History

  • ui designer - front-end developer @ Consortium

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • html css js
  • logo creation
  • uidesign
  • visual identity design
  • web design
