Mobile Designers in Milan, TN for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Milan, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Michele Paludetti

Michele Paludetti

Milan $70-80k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Product Design

Education

  • Politecnico di Milano

    Master in Product Service System Design

    2020

Message
Davide Pedone

Davide Pedone

Pro

Milan

Message

About Davide Pedone

Digital Designer based in Milan, with 5 years experience in UX Design for IoT and smart ecosystems.

Currently Interaction Designer at Spindox.

Work History

  • Interaction Designer @ Freelance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Politecnico di Milano

    110L

    2017

Skills

  • After Effects
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • motion graphics
  • systems thinking
  • ui prototyping
  • user flows
  • ux strategy
Message
Ankita Bhasme

Ankita Bhasme

Milan $190-220k (USD)

Message

About Ankita Bhasme

Illustrator & Visual Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital art
  • graphic design
Message
Fabrizio Coco

Fabrizio Coco

Pro

Milan

Message

About Fabrizio Coco

Visual Designer / Digital Art Director

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • photography
  • ui
  • ux
Message