Mobile Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nicolas Prieto

Argentina - Mendoza $100-110k (USD)

Work History

  • Interface Designer @ Sketch

    2018 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography layout
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Facundo B. Leonforte

Mendoza, Argentina $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • software design
  • team management
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Mario Muratori

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Web Developer @ Multicostura

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • website developer
Austin Diaz

Mendoza, Argentina $<50k (USD)

About Austin Diaz

Es por acá.

@austindiazb

Work History

  • Motion Graphic Designer @ Blissout

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2020

Skills

  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
