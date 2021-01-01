Mobile Designers in Mendoza, Argentina for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Interface Designer @ Sketch
2018 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile
- product design
- typography layout
- ui
- ux
- web design
Facundo B. LeonfortePro
Mendoza, Argentina • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- software design
- team management
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Mario Muratori
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Web Developer @ Multicostura
2015 - 2016
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- website developer
Austin Diaz
Mendoza, Argentina • $<50k (USD)
About Austin Diaz
Es por acá.
@austindiazb
Work History
-
Motion Graphic Designer @ Blissout
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2020
Skills
- graphic design
- motion graphics