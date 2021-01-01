Mobile Designers in Manhattan, NY for hire

Find the world's best mobile designers in Manhattan, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Bogdan Nikitin

Bogdan Nikitin

New York City, NY $130-140k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • UX Design
  • animation
  • fintech
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile app
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • user research
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Lay

Lay

New York, US $120-130k (USD)

About Lay

UX/UI design for startups

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • user research
  • web design
  • workshops
Anatoliy

Anatoliy

New York City, NY $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Upwrok/FL

    2011 - 2015

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • appdesign
  • cms
  • cryptocurrency
  • figma
  • fintech
  • game design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Robert Mayer

Robert Mayer

New York City $>250k (USD)

Work History

  • Guest Lecturer @ Skillbox

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
