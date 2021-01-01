Mobile Designers in Madurai, India for hire
Athithan_VFX
Madurai, India
Work History
-
3D & VFX Faculty @ Arena Animation Madurai
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Himgiri ZEE University
B.Sc.Visual Effects Film Making
2012
Sathish Kumar
Madurai, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
graphics design @ RadicalStart
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
madurai kamaraj university
Bcom(CA)
2013
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artist
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile web
- typography
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
- web design
Shanmuga Bharathi
Madurai
About Shanmuga Bharathi
Motion Graphic Designer :-D
Work History
-
Executive Digital Designer @ Ad2pro Media Solutions
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
SLCS, Madurai
Bachelor of Animation
2018
Skills
- animation 2d
- graphic design
- illustration
- motiondesign
Madheswaran
Tamil Nadu, India
About Madheswaran
User Interface Designer, Mobile App Design, Web application, Webdesign(layouts) Designer and UI Developer.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- landingpage
- mobile interface
- ui desgin
- uxdesign
- visual identity design
- web apps
- web design