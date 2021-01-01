Mobile Designers in Madurai, India for hire

Athithan_VFX

Madurai, India

Work History

  • 3D & VFX Faculty @ Arena Animation Madurai

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Himgiri ZEE University

    B.Sc.Visual Effects Film Making

    2012

Sathish Kumar

Madurai, India $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • graphics design @ RadicalStart

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • madurai kamaraj university

    Bcom(CA)

    2013

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artist
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile web
  • typography
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Shanmuga Bharathi

Madurai

About Shanmuga Bharathi

Motion Graphic Designer :-D

Work History

  • Executive Digital Designer @ Ad2pro Media Solutions

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • SLCS, Madurai

    Bachelor of Animation

    2018

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
Madheswaran

Tamil Nadu, India

About Madheswaran

User Interface Designer, Mobile App Design, Web application, Webdesign(layouts) Designer and UI Developer.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • landingpage
  • mobile interface
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
  • visual identity design
  • web apps
  • web design
