Mobile Designers in Madison, WI for hire

Ka Lee

Ka Lee

Madison, WI $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ EatStreet HQ

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Wisconsin - Madison

    Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • startups
  • storytelling
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Chris Aalid

Chris Aalid

Madison, WI $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Trek Bicycle

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux design
  • visual design
Jeremy Martinez

Jeremy Martinez

Madison, WI $100-110k (USD)

About Jeremy Martinez

Design Director @EatStreet

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ EatStreet

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Alix DeBroux

Alix DeBroux

Madison, WI

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • communication design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
