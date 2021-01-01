Mobile Designers in Lucknow, India for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Lucknow, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Akshat (dsg9.co)

Akshat (dsg9.co)

Lucknow, India $<50k (USD)

About Akshat (dsg9.co)

I build User Experience Designs for Product based Businesses.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Aanchal Chaurasia

Aanchal Chaurasia

Lucknow, India $<50k (USD)

About Aanchal Chaurasia

UI/UX Designer | Front-End Web Developer | Fashion Enthusiast
Currently a B.tech. CSE student learning and growing each day :)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College

    Bachelor of Technology

    2020

Skills

  • design process
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user experience strategy
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
Abhishek Prakash ✪

Abhishek Prakash ✪

Pro

Kanpur, India $<50k (USD)

About Abhishek Prakash ✪

𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥 × 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗥 × 𝗨𝗜/𝗨𝗫 × 𝗪𝗘𝗕 × 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗖 × 𝗕𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚.

𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹- 𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐢𝟐𝟒𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡@𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝.𝐜𝐨𝐦

Work History

  • Sr. Graphic Designer @ Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.

    2014 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe experience design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • advertising
  • affinity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • ios android
  • mobile
  • print design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
saumya chitranshi

saumya chitranshi

Lucknow, India $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Cedcoss technology private limited,lucknow

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • B.N. college of engineering and technology ,lucknow

    B.tech

    2015

