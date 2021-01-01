Mobile Designers in Lodz, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Lodz, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Natan JabłońskiPro
Łódź, Poland
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- appdesign
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Łukasz Żydek
Europe, Poland • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jakub Horna
Lodz, Poland
About Jakub Horna
Student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Lodz.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Hycom
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Academy of Fine Arts in Lodz
Master
2020
Skills
- animation 2d
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui desing
- web design
Emil Kurzaj
Lodz, Poland • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- mobile
- ui
- web design