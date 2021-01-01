Mobile Designers in Liverpool, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Liverpool, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

James Oconnell

Manchester, UK

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • campaign
  • creative direction
  • design
  • digital
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
Nino Mamaladze

Manchester, UK $50-60k (USD)

About Nino Mamaladze

Custom icons, logos and illustrations for adoption

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
Lewy Dohren

Liverpool $80-90k (USD)

About Lewy Dohren

Strategic Brand Design for Artists and Musicians.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • music
  • strategist
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Dave McNally

Wirral, United Kingdom $50-60k (USD)

About Dave McNally

Currently: Design Lead at Altair

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Altair Interactive Inc

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Wirral Grammar School

    10 GCSE's Grade A-C

    2000

Skills

  • branding
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • illustration
  • jamstack
  • javascript
  • logo
  • mobile
  • node
  • reactjs
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
