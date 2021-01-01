Mobile Designers in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Lisbon, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Bohdan Kononets

Bohdan Kononets

Pro

Lisbon, Portugal $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Bohdan Kononets

Insightful, intuitive and a bit quirky. Your mom's favourite interface designer. Design Director & Founder @Flatstudio

Work History

  • Design director @ Flatstudio, LDA

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • complex interfaces
  • dashboards
  • digital design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Miguel

Miguel

Pro

Lisbon $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Miguel

Hello 👋
I'm a Digital Product Designer at AKQA & Awwwards Young Judge.
Full time classic car enthusiast.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ AKQA

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IADE

    Marketing and Advertising Bachelor's Degree

    2017

Skills

  • Automotive design
  • interaction design
  • iot
  • mobile design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Kirill Emelyanov

Kirill Emelyanov

Pro

Lisbon $80-90k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d artist
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
Message
Hugo França

Hugo França

Pro

Lisbon, Portugal $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Hugo França

I'm a Portuguese designer currently living in Lisbon.
I help companies create smart and purpose-driven product solutions, delightful user experiences and perfect interfaces for mobile, web and desktop.
Today, I'm a product designer for Nagarro, helping to transform, adapt, and build new ways into the future through a forward thinking, agile and caring mindset. We excel at digital product engineering and deliver on our promise of thinking breakthroughs.
In addition to my design work, I have been helping companies build the cultures, processes that drive better, and design teams.

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Mokriya

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • development
  • ios design
  • iot
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message