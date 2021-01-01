Mobile Designers in Las Vegas, NV for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Las Vegas, NV on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Steven Gillette

Steven Gillette

Pro

Las Vegas, NV $90-100k (USD)

Message

About Steven Gillette

Art Director and radical grid zealot @historic.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Historic Agency

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • typography
Message
Jacob Olenick

Jacob Olenick

Pro

Las Vegas, NV $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Jacob Olenick

A React.JS Developer and UX/UI Designer that previously led teams for startups. 🖥️ ☕

I'm always open to new projects. Feel free to reach out anytime.

Work History

  • Project Manager @ Incredible Marketing

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • storyboarding
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user research
  • ux design
  • web design
  • webflow
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
WIBY Studio

WIBY Studio

Pro

Las Vegas $70-80k (USD)

Message

About WIBY Studio

WIBY Studio is a branding and creative studio. Dedicated to helping our clients establish and grow relationships with their customers, we are big on ideas that make the biggest impact.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding and logo design
  • creative direction
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • web design
Message
Jed Olsen

Jed Olsen

Las Vegas, NV $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Jed Olsen

Jed’s imaginative and engaging illustrations & design include branding, packaging, website, advertising, and marketing collateral.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • UNLV

    BFA

    1983

Skills

  • adobe creative cloud
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
Message