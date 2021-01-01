Mobile Designers in Lagos, Nigeria for hire

Augustus

Lagos, Nigeria

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Freelance

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • ab testing
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • iteration
  • marketing communications
  • user research
  • ux
  • vector
  • visual design
  • web design
Commissioner of Design™

Pro

Lagos, Nigeria $60-70k (USD)

About Commissioner of Design™

Product Designer 👨🏾‍🎨Balancing technical, commercial and human interaction through design . I ask questions and provoke thoughts.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ hotels.ng

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • content writing
  • design thinking
  • html css
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • wireframe
Bernice Johnson

Lagos, Nigeria $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Figma
  • UX Design
  • Ui
  • Xd
Ayodeji Olagbaiye

Lagos Nigeria, $<50k (USD)

About Ayodeji Olagbaiye

Frontend developer and UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • figma
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
