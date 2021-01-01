Mobile Designers in Krakow, Poland for hire

Szymon Dziukiewicz

Cracow, Poland $110-120k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Pirios

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Tomasz Osowski

Kraków $50-60k (USD)

About Tomasz Osowski

UX/UI Designer with a passion for the Lean methodology.

Work History

  • UX&UI Designer @ Project:People

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • marketing
  • motion graphics
  • reaserch
  • rwd
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Lucas Swierad

Cracow, Poland $120-130k (USD)

About Lucas Swierad

Senior UI/UX Designer | Music fan | "Less is more" attitude enthusiast | Motion design fanatic | Sound Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Tomasz Fiema

Cracow $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ StepWise

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art direction
  • branding
  • game dev
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
