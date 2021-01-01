Mobile Designers in Koeln, Germany for hire
Julian HerbstPro
Düsseldorf, Germany • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance @ JH Vision
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of applied sciences Osnabrück
Bachelor of Arts (Media & Interaction Design)
2018
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- enterprise software
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- ios application design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- screen design
- ui
- userexperience
- ux
- web design
Julian MolitorPro
Düsseldorf, Germany • $<50k (USD)
About Julian Molitor
20-something-year-old UI/UX-Designer from Düsseldorf, Germany.
Work History
-
Junior Art Director @ SHIFT Strategy
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
bm - Berufsakademie
Gestaltungstechnischer Assistent
2016
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- interface design
- ui
- ux
Karime Moell 🍤Pro
Germany, Düsseldorf
About Karime Moell 🍤
Aloha 🤙
I am a product designer, hobby dj, try-hard bartender and happy to talk with you about Elon Musk.
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX Designer @ Klarna
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
FH Düsseldrof
Bachelor of Arts
2018
Skills
- Mobile Design
- branding and logo design
- icondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web desing
Bate
Köln, Germany • $50-60k (USD)
About Bate
3Dthings&Gifs
Work History
-
3d Designer @ Nativo Digital Agency
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- character design
- product beauty render
- product modeling