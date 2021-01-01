Mobile Designers in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Yurii

Yurii

Pro

Ukraine, Kharkov

Message

Work History

  • Product designer @ Rocketo

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Search Results Web results Kharkiv State Academy of Design and Fine Arts

    Bachelor

    2008

Skills

  • animation
  • blockchain
  • fintech
  • icon
  • illustrations
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion design
  • product design
  • service design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Kirill Merezhko

Kirill Merezhko

Kharkiv, UA $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • illlustrator
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Alex Nikiforov

Alex Nikiforov

Pro

Kharkiv, Ukraine $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Alex Nikiforov

Head of Design at Cinderblock · Senior Design Judge at CSSDA

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • apple hig
  • branding
  • cryptography
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • ios development
  • material design
  • react native
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Vlad Musienko

Vlad Musienko

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Seven Metrics

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • concept
  • design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Message