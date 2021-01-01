Mobile Designers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for hire

Waleed Saed

Waleed Saed

Jeddah $<50k (USD)

About Waleed Saed

I have the vision to simplify people's life through digital products, which also meets my passion for designing simple, usable, and valuable products. I use data, research, and testing technics to validate this goal and measure the impact in all my design process. I am a user-centered designer with a good commercial background.

Work History

  • Senior UI & UX Designer @ Ejada

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Michigan

    User Experience Research and Design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • mobile app ui
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
husam Fahmawi

husam Fahmawi

Jeddah, saudi arabia $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Executive Creative Director @ Promovision

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Minnisota State

    BS Physics

    1994

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon illustration
  • cartoonist
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • strategic design
  • strategic marketing
  • strategic planning
  • writing
Manal

Manal

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • King Abdulaziz University

    B.A in Computer Science

    2018

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • web design
Muhammad Talha Muhammad Yaseen

Muhammad Talha Muhammad Yaseen

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia $50-60k (USD)

About Muhammad Talha Muhammad Yaseen

I am a passionate, Highly
enthusiastic "Creative Graphic Designer".

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • creative concepts
