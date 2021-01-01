Mobile Designers in Ibadan, Nigeria for hire
Shalom Dave
Nigeria, West-Africa • $80-90k (USD)
About Shalom Dave
Full-stack developer, UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
Fullstack Software Developer @ Gravitas Finance LLC
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
University of Technology Mauritius
Msc
Skills
- javascript
- react
- uiux design
- web design
- web developement
- web ui
Ayodeji Balogun
Ibadan, Nigeria • $<50k (USD)
About Ayodeji Balogun
Product, UI/UX Designer.
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Bytes & Pixels Digital Agency
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Product Design
- UI/UX Design
- Web Design & Development
Abbas Rianat
Ibadan, Nigeria
About Abbas Rianat
I'm a creative UI/UX designer passionate about creating a user friendly design and improving the lives of others through design
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Deborah Dada
Abeokuta, Ogun State. Nigeria. • $<50k (USD)
About Deborah Dada
I am an highly creative, competent and dedicated user interface and user experience designer with a good interpersonal relationship skills.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- balsamiq
- figma