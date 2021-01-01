Mobile Designers in Iasi, Romania for hire
Mobile Designers in Iasi, Romania
Ioan Mihail Botezatu
Iasi, Romania • $70-80k (USD)
About Ioan Mihail Botezatu
My name is Schumy I am a professional Graphic Designer, over 8 years of extensive experience in graphic design.
Work History
-
Freelance Graphic Designer @ Co-Founder at Stormic Design
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
„George Enescu” National University of Iași
Bachelor’s Degree
2011
Skills
- adobe creative suit
- branding identity
- corporate branding
- flyer design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- minimalism
- modern
- print design
- social media graphics
- stationary design
- typography
Dascălu Florin
Iasi, Romania
About Dascălu Florin
Self-taught graphic designer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo design
- type design
- typography
- ui design
Robert Ciobanu
Iasi, Romania
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- graphic and web design
- logo design
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- social media
- software design
- software testing
- stationery
- ui
- ux
- web design
Demetriad Balanescu
Iasi, Romania • $<50k (USD)
About Demetriad Balanescu
Mobile & Web UI/UX I Graphic Design | Logos and Branding
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe xd
- animation
- app ui
- art direction
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- label design
- logo and branding
- mobile interface
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping