Mobile Designers in Hyderabad, India for hire

RajivB.

RajivB.

hyderabad $<50k (USD)

About RajivB.

Design enthusiast who loves to create new intuitive things.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • uidesign
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
Lakshman Sharma

Lakshman Sharma

Hyderabad, India $50-60k (USD)

About Lakshman Sharma

…fascinated with how a creative outlook plays a vital role in life

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • figma
  • interactiondesign
  • invision studio
  • mockups
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • user research
  • wireframe
Yogesh Madharam

Yogesh Madharam

Hyderabad $100-110k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • brand identity
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visualize
  • web design
  • web desing
  • wireframing and prototyping
Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar

Hyderabad,India

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX designer @ Teletext Holidays

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • narsimha reddy engineering college

    B.tech

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • ios android
  • logo
  • mobile and webapplications
  • sketch
  • typography
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • visual design
