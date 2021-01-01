Mobile Designers in Hong Kong for hire
Raven YuPro
Hong Kong
About Raven Yu
Senior Product Designer @Google
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jose Urbano
Hong Kong • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Oddity
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee)
Higher Diploma in Audio-Visual Entertainment Technology
2014
Skills
- conceptual design
- front-end development
- ios design
- mobile
- native apps
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
ED CHUNG
Hong Kong
About ED CHUNG
I'm edward. UX & Product Designer
from an e-commerce company.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Marek Sivak
Hong Kong • $50-60k (USD)
About Marek Sivak
Designer with a dev background from Slovakia, now based in Hong Kong.
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Foundlost
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- customer centricity
- customer experience
- empathy
- mobile
- product design
- product iteration
- ui
- ux
- web
- webdesign