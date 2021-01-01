Mobile Designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Gaza, Palestinian Territory on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mohammed Sarhan
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $<50k (USD)
About Mohammed Sarhan
I'm a creative passionate UX/UI Designer, that specializes in Website and Application design, I'm constantly looking for projects that reflect my passion and ability in design, as well as helping customers achieve their desired design goals.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Developer Plus
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Al Azhar University - Gaza
bachelor's degree
2019
Skills
- analyzing and researching
- dashboards design
- landing page design
- mobile iosandroid design
- prototyping
- sketching
- usability analysis
- user journey
- user research and personas
- user story and scenarios
- web design
- wireframing
Alaa RahibPro
Ramallah, Palestine
About Alaa Rahib
For the past decade, I have amassed vast experience in product design and UI/UX design, building thoughtful and engaging products across the world. I always look forward to thinking with my team or my students, coming up with new approaches to existing problems.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- UI/UX Design
- branding
- interaction design
- product design
- usability testing
hazem abu kwaik
Gaza, Palestinian Territory • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- appdesign
- ui ux
- web design